Antecedents and consequences of binge-watching for college students

Harsha Gangadharbatla, Colin Ackerman, Arthur Bamford

Abstract


Binge watching is a popular practice among college students. While there has been an increased interest in better understanding the phenomenon of binge watching, there has not been an effort to model the antecedents and consequences of binge watching for college students. The current study adopts a mixed method (focus group and survey) approach to propose a model for antecedents and consequences of binge watching and test the hypotheses that link the various constructs in the model. Policy, practical, and theoretical implications are drawn.


Keywords


binge-watching, media consumption

DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v24i12.9667

