Revisiting controlled digital lending post-ReDigi
Abstract
This paper looks at the recent Redigi court decision and discusses its impact on controlled digital lending programs (CDL) by libraries. As there are notable differences in facts between Redigi and CDL programs, the decision should have minimal impact on the framework designed to digitize and lend library materials within the United States.
Keywords
copyright, digitization, fair use
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v24i5.9644
