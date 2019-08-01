The rising tide: Open source’s steady transformation

Matt Germonprez, Jonathan Lipps, Sean Goggins

Abstract


Open source projects are transforming. Today, work within open source projects has come to be influenced by a growing set of companies and individuals who receive financial remuneration for their engagement. As such, there is a central focus on commoditization and commercialization of open source products, which drives a trend towards a concealment of the various inner workings that produce these products. Within this shift, the product becomes a central aim of open source project engagement, and the means of production becomes incidental. In this paper, we explore the HCI research and design implications of the transformation of open source projects as part of commercial work and how we can come to better understand and protect the rising tide of open source projects.


Keywords


open source projects; changing nature of work; social computing

Full Text:

HTML


DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v24i8.9297

Bookmark and Share


A Great Cities Initiative of the University of Illinois at Chicago University Library.

© First Monday, 1995-2019. ISSN 1396-0466.