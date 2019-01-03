Social television engagement: An examination of content, interpersonal, and medium relationships
Abstract
This study aimed to identify factors that influence intention to engage in social TV. To that end, this study developed and tested a conceptual model that integrates content–, interpersonal–, and medium–relational factors. A survey of 275 college students in the United States suggests that individuals’ relationships with their contacts on an SNS, relationships with the SNS, affinity for viewing television programs, and preferences for certain types of television program genres predict engagement in social TV.
Keywords
social TV; e-word of mouth; television affinity; social media; trust; tie strength
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v24i1.8548
