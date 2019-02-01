Aggregate poll Web site use across the 2016 United States presidential election
Abstract
This study examined citizens’ use of poll aggregation Web sites over the last nine weeks of the 2016 United States presidential campaign. The results suggested that usage frequency increases as election day approaches. Moreover, those with high levels of political interest and those that actively use media to obtain political information are most likely to access poll aggregation Web sites.
Keywords
political polling; civic culture; political media use
Full Text:HTML
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v24i2.8286
A Great Cities Initiative of the University of Illinois at Chicago University Library.
© First Monday, 1995-2019. ISSN 1396-0466.