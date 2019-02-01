Political memes and the politics of memes: A methodological proposal for content analysis of online political memes
Abstract
This paper discusses preliminary results of a comprehensive research on the uses and appropriations of political-electoral memes. Our main goal at this stage is to develop, following former propositions from other scholars, a taxonomical matrix able to assist researchers interested in dealing with online political memes with greater objectivity. Therefore, we performed a content analysis of memes that circulated on Twitter during Brazilian 2014 presidential elections.
Keywords
Full Text:HTML
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v24i2.7264
A Great Cities Initiative of the University of Illinois at Chicago University Library.
© First Monday, 1995-2019. ISSN 1396-0466.