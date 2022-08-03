Digital cooperation on Facebook and Twitter and financial impact on political crowdfunding campaigns

Abstract

Although political crowdfunding has been a growing digital tool for resource mobilisation over the last decade, there has been little academic analysis on this topic. To fill this gap, we analysed the impact of digital cooperation materialised through Facebook and Twitter on the financial results and number of individual donations in more than 200 campaigns. Statistical tests show a positive association between the number of endorsements for the dissemination of a campaign message received on Facebook and Twitter from public figures and social and political actors such as associations, trade unions and political parties and the financial results and number of individual donations obtained. In conclusion, we found that digital cooperation improves financial results and allows political crowdfunding campaigners to mitigate the limitations of Facebook and Twitter and to expand their message among new audiences characterised by high social and political engagement.