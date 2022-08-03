Exposure to thin-ideal, fitspirational, and plus-size Instagram images influences body image and body-change cognitions in women and men
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i8.12628
Keywords:social media, body image, thinspiration, fitspiration, plus-size
Abstract
We conducted an experiment with 185 women and 118 men 18–40 years old into the effects of viewing thin-idealized, fitspirational, and plus-size bodies sourced from Instagram on their body image and body-change cognitions. Analyses revealed post-exposure changes in body image, outcome evaluations (the desirability of the ideal body), and normative beliefs (beliefs about the use of diet/exercise by role models). In each case, thin and fitspirational bodies induced detrimental changes, and plus-size bodies induced beneficial changes.
