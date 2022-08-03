Exposure to thin-ideal, fitspirational, and plus-size Instagram images influences body image and body-change cognitions in women and men

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i8.12628

social media, body image, thinspiration, fitspiration, plus-size

We conducted an experiment with 185 women and 118 men 18–40 years old into the effects of viewing thin-idealized, fitspirational, and plus-size bodies sourced from Instagram on their body image and body-change cognitions. Analyses revealed post-exposure changes in body image, outcome evaluations (the desirability of the ideal body), and normative beliefs (beliefs about the use of diet/exercise by role models). In each case, thin and fitspirational bodies induced detrimental changes, and plus-size bodies induced beneficial changes.

Jodie Mechielsen, Deakin University

Research Assistant in the School of Psychology, Faculty of Health at Deakin University

Alexander Mussap, Deakin University

Associate Professor in the School of Psychology, Faculty of Health, at Deakin University

2022-08-03

Mechielsen, J., & Mussap, A. (2022). Exposure to thin-ideal, fitspirational, and plus-size Instagram images influences body image and body-change cognitions in women and men. First Monday, 27(8). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i8.12628

Volume 27, Number 8 - 1 August 2022

Articles

Copyright (c) 2022 First Monday

