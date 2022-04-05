Grey digital outcasts and COVID-19

Abstract

This paper investigates the relationship between the COVID-19 pandemic and digital technology with specific focus on the elderly who are acknowledged as being the most vulnerable group in this global health emergency. The paper commences by providing a global context through a brief analysis of both the pandemic spread and digital technology take-up. Clarification is provided for digital divide terminology. Actions and inactions relating to grey digital outcasts are analysed through a snapshot study, using a heuristic approach, of ten countries, including China, the U.K. and U.S. Sources include published papers and articles, newspapers, TV broadcasts, blogs and a qualitative survey. These analyses are used to tease out common global themes and issues. The paper concludes with a derived set of guiding principles which lays the foundation for a global response to address the support of grey digital outcasts particularly in times of crisis.