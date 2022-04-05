Using data visualizations to study digital public spaces

Authors

  • Yee Man Margaret Ng University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i4.12586

Abstract

This article reviews the history and current data visualizations in studying digital public spaces. I will discuss the recent development of visualizing raw data numerically, relationally, spatially, and textually. Each method involves different visual representations to integrate data collection with analysis and presentation of results. Through a case study of global Web use, this article also demonstrates a thinking process and analytical workflow to incorporate data visualizations when studying digital public spaces, particularly in the midst of a global crisis.

Published

2022-04-05

Issue

Volume 27, Number 4 - 4 April 2022

Section

Articles

