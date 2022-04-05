Introduction: Mediating crisis: COVID-19 and beyond

Authors

  • Laura Robinson Santa Clara University
  • Jeremy Schulz UC Berkeley Institute for the Study of Societal Issues
  • Massimo Ragnedda Northumbria University
  • Noah McClain Illinois Institute of Technology
  • Maria Laura Ruiu Northumbria University
  • Molly M. King Santa Clara University
  • Aneka Khilnani GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i4.12550

Abstract

This paper provides a summary of content in this special issue.

Downloads

Published

2022-04-05

How to Cite

Robinson, L., Schulz, J., Ragnedda, M., McClain, N., Ruiu, M. L., King, M. M., & Khilnani, A. (2022). Introduction: Mediating crisis: COVID-19 and beyond. First Monday, 27(4). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i4.12550

Issue

Volume 27, Number 4 - 4 April 2022

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2022 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.