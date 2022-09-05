Rebel personalities: Canada’s far-right media
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i5.12546
Keywords:Rebel Media, Canadian politics, online politics, far right
Abstract
This paper questions the influence of far-right media in Canada in light of the emergence of populist politics globally and the recent (2022) domestic truck protests, occupations and border blockades. In lieu of enumerating far-right activity online this paper questions the impact and funding sources of online influencers and news channels headed by former media and political staff. Canada’s Rebel Media organization has served not only as the leading far-right media hub, but also as an incubator of other personalities that have gone on to create other online news sites.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2022 First Monday
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.