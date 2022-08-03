The construction of a sociotechnical surveillance network in Brazil

digital surveillance, Science, Technology and Society studies, digital activism

Young activists in Brazil became targets of state persecution for taking part in the mass protests that took to the streets and the Web during the lead-up to the 2014 World Cup and, subsequently, during the 2016 Olympic Games. The present article is a case study tackling the growth and development of the state’s Internet surveillance apparatus and how it was used to suppress young political activists. We begin this paper with a theoretical discussion on the concept of surveillance and how it is inseparable from modern capitalist society. To that end, we used science, technology and society studies as the theoretical foundation for our analysis. Further along, we describe the Brazilian political atmosphere during the mass demonstrations. Lastly, we conclude with an analysis of the personal accounts collected via interviews with the activists that were persecuted and monitored by the state.

Pedro Braga, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

D.Sc. candidate in systems engineering and computer science at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)

André Sobral, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

D.Sc. candidate in systems engineering and computer science at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)

Fernando Severo, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

D.Sc. candidate in systems engineering and computer science at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)

Ricardo Jullian, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

D.Sc. candidate in systems engineering and computer science at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)

Henrique Cukierman, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

Professor at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)

2022-08-03

Henrique da Costa Braga, P., Leal Sobral, A. V., Gonçalves Severo, F., Jullian da Silva Graça, R., & Cukierman, H. L. (2022). The construction of a sociotechnical surveillance network in Brazil. First Monday, 27(8). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i8.12410

Volume 27, Number 8 - 1 August 2022

Articles

