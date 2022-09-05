“NoL, please be away from my life.” - Pejorative neologisms for stigmatizing males in Chinese micro-blogging

Authors

  • Luoxiangyu Zhang Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
  • Yi Zhang Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i5.12402

Keywords:

Neologism, Verbal attack, Gender, Micro-blogging, Chinese

Abstract

This study investigates the use of an emergent pejorative “nǎn by Chinese micro-blogging users on Weibo. The phonetic part “nán (south) of “” (nymph of locust - NoL) is a homophone of “” (male) in Chinese with a dehumanized quality; hence “” was often used to devalue males, thereby churning out various associated neologisms in cyberspace. Data were collected from 898 unique Weibo postings included “”. The focal neologisms were coded according to six identified linguistic structures, including “” associated with identity pejoration, adjectives, affective terms, taboo terms, feminine gender markers and others. Underneath its superficial pejoration, we argue that “蝻” can be adopted as contextual strategies to counter gender issues via the above-mentioned language play, projecting a shifting gender ideology in China’s cyberspace.

Downloads

Published

2022-09-05

How to Cite

Zhang, L., & Zhang, Y. (2022). “NoL, please be away from my life.” - Pejorative neologisms for stigmatizing males in Chinese micro-blogging. First Monday, 27(5). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i5.12402

Issue

Volume 27, Number 9 - 5 September 2022

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2022 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.