The effect of YouTube on traditional game culture of children

Abstract

The main purpose of this study is to reveal the effects of YouTube game videos on traditional children game culture, observing changes in play behavior. We predicted that changes would occur due to new media technologies. Semi-structured in-depth interviews occurred with the mothers of 20 three-six-year-old children in Erzurum, a city in Turkey. A total 16 mothers provided their observations on the playing behaviors of children.

Based on these interviews, it was determined that YouTube game videos had an effect on traditional game culture. While games are forms of play in which children behave naturally, enjoy participating and engage in their own distinctive behaviors, children who watch YouTube game videos develop new play habits that lead them to imitate people and events in YouTube videos, diminishing to some degree their creativity. YouTube videos change playing behaviors, transforming games into shows.