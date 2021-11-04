Investigating digital sustainability: A retrospective bibliometric analysis of literature leading to future research directions

  • Gagan Deep Sharma Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)
  • Dimitrios Reppas Khalifa University
  • Glenn Muschert Khalifa University of Science and Technology
  • Vijay Pereira NEOMA Business School

Abstract

This paper provides a bibliometric analysis of the digital sustainability literature from four angles: economics, management/business, information systems/IT, and sociology/communication. The core contribution is to map the development of the literature in digital sustainability over time and across various clusters. Through VOSviewer analysis, we identify the main keywords used by the literature; the countries from which most of the literature is emerging; the most influential authors working in the field; and, their impacts by observing their citations and networks. Moreover, through CitNetExplorer analysis, we track the development of the field over time, i.e., identify key publications and divide those into clusters. The analysis finds a much more developed coverage of digital sustainability in the scholarship of management/business and therefore reveals a clear need for greater exploration of the sociological and economic aspects of digital sustainability. We argue that more robust collaboration patterns should be established among all four considered disciplines to achieve progress in digital sustainability. We envisage that digital sustainability as a field of study will mature as publications and ideas will become consolidated. Such integration strengthens the evolution of the field and topics across all four considered disciplines.

Gagan Deep Sharma, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)

University School of Management Studies (USMS) of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) in New Delhi, India

Dimitrios Reppas, Khalifa University

Assistant professor of economics in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Glenn Muschert, Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Professor of Sociology in the Department of Humanities & Social Sciences at Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Vijay Pereira, NEOMA Business School

Full Professor of International and Strategic Human Capital Management at NEOMA Business School in Reims, France

2021-11-04

Sharma, G. D., Reppas, D., Muschert, G., & Pereira, V. (2021). Investigating digital sustainability: A retrospective bibliometric analysis of literature leading to future research directions. First Monday, 26(11).

Volume 26, Number 11 - 1 November 2021

Articles

Copyright (c) 2021 First Monday

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.