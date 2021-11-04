The technological informavore: Information behavior and digital sustainability in the global platform ecosystem

Abstract

The typical approach to digital sustainability is related to digital business endurance, the persistence of digital records and objects, digital corporate communication and advertising, governance and knowledge access. In this article we offer a different approach, using an ecological perspective that relates the concepts of “informavore” and platforms as “digital ecosystems”, and human information behavior. We also carry out a domain analysis to follow the evolution of digital sustainability and its main discourses. We find that only one very recent article introduced a definition of digital sustainability that was consistent with the ecological approach. Taking that article as a point of inflexion, we complemented its definition of digital sustainability with some new elements. In conclusion we propose several breakthroughs required to advance the understanding of digital sustainability, and use the informavore-information behavior alternative as a basis for proposing some measures for digital sustainability.