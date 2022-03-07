Does the rising tide of OER lift all boats?

Authors

  • Candice Vander Weerdt Cleveland State University

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i3.12283

Keywords:

Open Education Resources, Student Evaluations, Stakeholder Theory, University and Business School Policies and Strategies

Abstract

While open education resources (OER) have grown in popularity over the last few years, few researchers have considered the benefits of OER adoption beyond direct student benefits. Stakeholder theory argues there is merit in identifying value for several interconnected groups, in this context the institution and instructors. Using a quasi-experimental research design, I evaluated the effect of OER adoption on instructor benefits and institutional rewards, as well as multiple student outcomes. I found student satisfaction, perceptions of quality, and academic integrity were significantly related to OER adoption. While relationships to the other outcomes, notably of direct instructor benefits, were not supported. These findings reveal the benefits of OER adoption are not realized for all stakeholders.

Downloads

Published

2022-03-07

How to Cite

Vander Weerdt, C. (2022). Does the rising tide of OER lift all boats?. First Monday, 27(3). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i3.12283

Issue

Volume 27, Number 3 - 7 March 2022

Section

Articles

License

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.