Kittens and Jesus: What would remain in a newsless Facebook?
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i7.11815
Keywords:Facebook, news, journalism, Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland, French, text mining, computational methods, spacy, BERT, topic modeling
Abstract
This paper examines what would remain on Facebook if news content was removed, like the company temporarily did in Australia, in February 2021. Using a corpus of 3.3 million Facebook posts published in French in 2020 in four countries (Belgium, Canada, France and Switzerland), it compares media content to non-media content by submitting the text of the posts to three computational analyses: basic n-gram comparison, χ2 residuals and topic modeling. Two distinct spheres are defined within Facebook content: a “public interest” sphere, made up of media pages, and a “public’s interest” sphere, made up of non-media pages. Religious content and “inspirational” “feel good memes” were found to be most characteristic of a newsless Facebook.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2022 First Monday
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.