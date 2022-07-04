Kittens and Jesus: What would remain in a newsless Facebook?

Authors

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i7.11815

Keywords:

Facebook, news, journalism, Belgium, Canada, France, Switzerland, French, text mining, computational methods, spacy, BERT, topic modeling

Abstract

This paper examines what would remain on Facebook if news content was removed, like the company temporarily did in Australia, in February 2021. Using a corpus of 3.3 million Facebook posts published in French in 2020 in four countries (Belgium, Canada, France and Switzerland), it compares media content to non-media content by submitting the text of the posts to three computational analyses: basic n-gram comparison, χ2 residuals and topic modeling. Two distinct spheres are defined within Facebook content: a “public interest” sphere, made up of media pages, and a “public’s interest” sphere, made up of non-media pages. Religious content and “inspirational” “feel good memes” were found to be most characteristic of a newsless Facebook.

Downloads

Published

2022-07-04

How to Cite

Roy, J.-H. (2022). Kittens and Jesus: What would remain in a newsless Facebook?. First Monday, 27(7). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i7.11815

Issue

Volume 27, Number 7 - 4 July 2022

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2022 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.