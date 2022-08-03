Review of the methodological landscape of literacy and social media research

  • Esteban Morales University of British Columbia

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i8.11696

Social media, Literacy, Systematic literature review, Literacy research

Social media affects and is affected by our literacies — the way we make, share, and produce a sense of what is happening in these digital spaces. The purpose of this paper is to explore the methodological landscape of literacy research on social media. To achieve this, 161 papers that have explored social media and literacies were systematically reviewed. Results show that most of the research studies reviewed relied on qualitative methods as the dominant mode of obtaining information, although many integrated several data sources. Additionally, findings show that most studies do not use social media data and instead rely on traditional data sources, such as surveys. Overall, this study highlights opportunities for researchers to explore the connection between social media and literacies in innovative ways.

2022-08-03

Volume 27, Number 8 - 1 August 2022

Articles

