The rhythms of shame in digital sexual assault: Rhythmic resistance and the repeated assault

  • Signe Uldbjerg Aarhus University
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i4.11660

Abstract

The non-consensual distribution of intimate images is a highly mediated kind of sexual violence. This article shows how data persistence and shareability constitute victim experiences of digital sexual assault as ‘repeated assaults’; as recurring instances of exposure and shaming facilitated by mediated rhythms and circulation. I also show how the participants of this study, young women victimised by digital assault, managed to create stability and resist the rhythms of their assault by modifying their social media presence and politicising their experiences.

Published
2021-03-18
How to Cite
Uldbjerg, S. (2021). The rhythms of shame in digital sexual assault: Rhythmic resistance and the repeated assault. First Monday, 26(4). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i4.11660
Issue
Volume 26, Number 4 - 5 April 2021
Section
Articles

