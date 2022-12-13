Pundits, presenters, and promoters: Investigating gaps in digital production among social media users using self-reported and behavioral measures
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i12.11604
Keywords:Digital Production Gaps, Self-Reported Measures, Behavioral Measures, Pundits, Presenter, Promoters
Abstract
Through the lens of Bourdieu’s field theory, we investigate the relationship between the social characteristics of social media users and their differentiating practices in producing digital content. Matching survey data with self-reported user profiles and one year of actual posts on Twitter, we found four online fields of lifecasting, politics, promotion, and entertainment. Users tweeting positively about entertainment held higher levels of social capital. From 2011 and 2017, we found a reduction in lifecasting was accompanied by the rise of promotion.
