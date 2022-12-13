Pundits, presenters, and promoters: Investigating gaps in digital production among social media users using self-reported and behavioral measures

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i12.11604

Digital Production Gaps, Self-Reported Measures, Behavioral Measures, Pundits, Presenter, Promoters

Through the lens of Bourdieu’s field theory, we investigate the relationship between the social characteristics of social media users and their differentiating practices in producing digital content. Matching survey data with self-reported user profiles and one year of actual posts on Twitter, we found four online fields of lifecasting, politics, promotion, and entertainment. Users tweeting positively about entertainment held higher levels of social capital. From 2011 and 2017, we found a reduction in lifecasting was accompanied by the rise of promotion.

2022-12-13

Ke, J., Porter, L., Wang, R., Kim, S.-W., & Johnson, M. (2022). Pundits, presenters, and promoters: Investigating gaps in digital production among social media users using self-reported and behavioral measures. First Monday, 27(12). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v27i12.11604

Volume 27, Number 12 - 5 December 2022

Articles

Copyright (c) 2022 First Monday

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.