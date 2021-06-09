A framework for a data interest analysis of artificial intelligence
Keywords: artificial intelligence, big data, STS, VSD, data ethics, data interests, power, ethics by design, Trustworthy AI, human-centric, privacy, fundamental rights.
Abstract
This article makes a case for a data interest analysis of artificial intelligence (AI) that explores how different interests in data are empowered or disempowered by design. The article uses the EU High-Level Expert Group on AI’s Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI as an applied ethics approach to data interests with a human-centric ethical governance framework and accordingly suggests ethical questions that will help resolve conflicts between data interests in AI design
2021-06-09
