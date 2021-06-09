A framework for a data interest analysis of artificial intelligence

Gry Hasselbalch, DataEthics.eu

Gry Hasselbalch has a Ph.D. in data ethics and power and co-founder of the thinktank DataEthics.eu established in 2015. She was a member of the European Commission’s High-Level Group on AI that developed ethics and policy guidelines for AI in Europe in the period 2018–2020; co-chair of the IEEE P7006 standard on personal data AI agents; and was a member of the Danish Expert Group on Data Ethics that was appointed to provide the Danish government with recommendations on data ethics issues in 2018. Previously, she worked for more than 10 years with youth and online empowerment in the pan-European network Insafe of 30+ awareness centers.