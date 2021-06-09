A framework for a data interest analysis of artificial intelligence

DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i7.11091
Keywords: artificial intelligence, big data, STS, VSD, data ethics, data interests, power, ethics by design, Trustworthy AI, human-centric, privacy, fundamental rights.

This article makes a case for a data interest analysis of artificial intelligence (AI) that explores how different interests in data are empowered or disempowered by design. The article uses the EU High-Level Expert Group on AI’s Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI as an applied ethics approach to data interests with a human-centric ethical governance framework and accordingly suggests ethical questions that will help resolve conflicts between data interests in AI design

Gry Hasselbalch, DataEthics.eu

Gry Hasselbalch has a Ph.D. in data ethics and power and co-founder of the thinktank DataEthics.eu established in 2015. She was a member of the European Commission’s High-Level Group on AI that developed ethics and policy guidelines for AI in Europe in the period 2018–2020; co-chair of the IEEE P7006 standard on personal data AI agents; and was a member of the Danish Expert Group on Data Ethics that was appointed to provide the Danish government with recommendations on data ethics issues in 2018. Previously, she worked for more than 10 years with youth and online empowerment in the pan-European network Insafe of 30+ awareness centers.

2021-06-09
Hasselbalch, G. (2021). A framework for a data interest analysis of artificial intelligence. First Monday, 26(7). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i7.11091
Volume 26, Number 7 - 5 July 2021
Articles

