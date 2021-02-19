The Essential Internet: Results from a study into household internet use at the Toronto Community Housing Corporation

DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i3.11066

Abstract

This paper presents highlights of research conducted into the Internet supported household activities of residents at the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC). The routines of residents in five distinct basic needs activity areas were examined in an effort to identify the role of the Internet in supporting these undertakings. The results indicate that the Internet can be characterized as an essential technical resource that supports the stability of TCHC households by helping to multiply and interconnect the activities that constitute household routines. By providing an explanatory model of the Internet’s role in supporting the stability of TCHC households, this research advances an argument for public intercession in the provisioning of household Internet services to help redress the digital divide in Canada’s most populous city.

Michel Mersereau received his Ph.D. in 2020 from the Faculty of Information at the University of Toronto. Michel’s research focuses on the role of the internet in facilitating the delivery of public and essential services, and the broader civic policy implications emerging from social-technological interdependency. Michel’s prior research explored the role of internet based technologies in supporting and sustaining the organizational practices of Toronto’s Native Mens Residence.

2021-02-19
Mersereau, M. (2021). The Essential Internet: Results from a study into household internet use at the Toronto Community Housing Corporation. First Monday, 26(3). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i3.11066
Volume 26, Number 3 - 1 March 2021
Articles

