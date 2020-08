Edward J. Valauskas, Chief Editor, First Monday

Edward J. Valauskas is Chief Editor and Founder of First Monday. Edward has written and edited several books on computing and the Internet. He was a Shinner Fellow in the Department of Geology at the Field Museum of Natural History, a Summer Student Fellow in the Department of Chemistry at the Wood Hole Oceanographic Institution, and a graduate student in the Department of the Geophysical Sciences as well as the Graduate Library School at the University of Chicago.