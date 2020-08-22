The strength of no-tie relationships: Political leaders’ Instagram posts and their followers’ actions and views

  • John Parmelee University of North Florida
  • Nataliya Roman
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i9.10886
Keywords: eWOM, homophily, Instagram, politics, survey, tie strength

Abstract

Drawing on research into electronic word-of-mouth communication, tie strength, and homophily, this study examines the actions of those who follow political leaders on Instagram as well as followers’ perceptions of the influence leaders’ posts have on their political views. The influence of leaders’ posts, as measured by a survey of followers, was also compared with strong-tie sources of opinion leadership, such as friends and family, and weak-tie sources, including co-workers and acquaintances. Findings indicate that posts from leaders whom followers usually agree with are seen as influencing followers’ views more than any other source, which is noteworthy given the nonexistent nature of the relationship. Implications for the study of tie strength on social media are also discussed.

Author Biography

Nataliya Roman

Assistant professor in the School of Communication at the University of North Florida

Published
2020-08-22
How to Cite
Parmelee, J., & Roman, N. (2020). The strength of no-tie relationships: Political leaders’ Instagram posts and their followers’ actions and views. First Monday, 25(9). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i9.10886
Issue
Volume 25, Number 9 - 7 September 2020
Section
Articles

