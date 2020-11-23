Culture by design
A data interest analysis of the European AI policy agenda
Keywords: data ethics, artificial intelligence, culture, Europe, technology, interests, power.
Abstract
This article investigates a moment of the big data age in which artificial intelligence became a fixed point of global negotiations between different interests in data. In particular, it traces and explicates cultural positioning as an interest in the artificial intelligence momentum with an investigation of the unfolding of a European AI policy agenda on trustworthy AI in the period 2018–2019.
2020-11-23
Hasselbalch, G. (2020). Culture by design. First Monday, 25(12). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i12.10861
