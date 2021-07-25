A spatiotemporal approach for social media sentiment analysis

DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i8.10757

Abstract

The rapid growth of user-generated unstructured data through social media has raised several challenges and research opportunities. These data constitute a rich source of information for sentiment analysis and help the understanding of spontaneously expressed opinions. In the past few years, many scientific proposals have addressed sentiment analysis issues. However, most of them do not take into account both spatial and temporal dimensions, which would enable a more accurate analysis. To the best of our knowledge, this approach has not received much attention in the literature. In this article, we formalized a spatiotemporal sentiment analysis technique and applied this technique to a case study of tweets about the FIFA 2014 World Cup. Our approach exploits the summarization of sentiment analysis using the spatial and temporal dimensions and automatically generates opinion change flow maps through both dimensions. The results enable the tracking of opinion change flow maps through spatial and temporal analysis.

Author Biographies

Andre Alves, Federal Institute of Paraiba

Professor at the Federal Institute of Paraiba and a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Campina Grande, Brazil

Cláudio de Souza Baptista, University of Campina Grande

Professor in the Computer Science Department at the Federal University of Campina Grande, Brazil

Davi Oliveira Serrano de Andrade

Davi Oliveira Serrano de Andrade received the B.S. (2012) and M.S (2015) degrees in computer science from University of Campina Grande, Campina Grande, Paraíba, Brazil.

Maxwell Guimarães de Oliveira, Federal University of Campina Grande (UFCG), Brazil

Lecturer and Researcher at the Systems and Computing Department of the Federal University of Campina Grande (UFCG), Brazil

Aillkeen Bezerra de Oliveira, Federal University of Campina Grande (UFCG)

Aillkeen Bezerra de Oliveira received a degree in computer science from the Federal University of Campina Grande (UFCG), Campina Grande, Paraíba, PB, Brazil. He works as a developer and researcher at the Information Systems Laboratory (LSI/UFCG).

Published
2021-07-25
How to Cite
Alves, A., Baptista, C. de S., Serrano de Andrade, D. O., de Oliveira, M. G., & de Oliveira, A. B. (2021). A spatiotemporal approach for social media sentiment analysis. First Monday, 26(8). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i8.10757
Issue
Volume 26, Number 8 - 2 August 2021
Section
Articles

