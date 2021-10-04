Tokenomics: A new opportunity in the Real Estate business? A qualitative approach to crowdfunding and blockchain interaction

Abstract

The article discuss how platforms administrators operating within the ecosystem of real estate crowdfunding could implement technology innovations such as blockchains or the use of digital tokens, and list the benefits that could be obtained by real estate sector. We introduce an exploratory analysis of multiple case-studies, consisting of twelve businesses that manage real estate crowdfunding platforms. The information gathered through interviews gives an idea of how the shared opinion of professionals in the trade is identified with factors and variables that impact on the opening of this alternative finance segment towards technology innovations that may bring radical changes to the real estate industry. In terms of implications, this is one of the first studies exploring the adoption of innovative technologies by real estate crowdfunding platforms and, as far as we know, it is the first to analyse the impact of tokenization.