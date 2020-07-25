Investigating “message forwarding behavior” of mobile phone users

Devendra Dilip Potnis, University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Devendra Dilip Potnis is an Associate Professor at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. His research focuses on the adoption of information tools, resources, and services by students, marginalized communities, libraries, microfinance, and governments. He has published his research in Communications of the AIS, First Monday, Government Information Quarterly, Information Development, Information Processing & Management, IT and Libraries, IT for Development, Journal of Education for Library and Information Science, Journal of Library & Information Science, LIS Research, Telematics and Informatics, The Information Society, and other reputed journals. He has received funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, OCLC, and ALISE.