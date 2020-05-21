A corpo-civic space: A notion To address social media’s corporate/civic hybridity

DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i6.10603
Keywords: Social Media, Instagram, Facebook, Shadowban, Civic Space, Censorship, Algorithm Bias, Moderation, Social Media Moderation, Online Spaces, Digital Civic Space

Abstract

This article proposes a solution to understand the spatial hybridity of social media spaces such as Facebook and Instagram, constructed between a corporate entity and a civic space. Switching the main poles of third space theory to represent ‘corporate’ and ‘civic’ spaces, this essay compares Facebook/Instagram to similar off-line spaces in order to propose they are a ‘corpo-civic’ space. In doing so, it provides recommendations for fairer moderation of user content posted on these platforms based on international human rights standards and ethics that already exist off-line.

Author Biography

Carolina Are, City, University of London
I'm a third-year PhD student focusing on online abuse, conspiracy theories, disinformation, content moderation and algorithm bias.
Published
2020-05-21
How to Cite
Are, C. (2020). A corpo-civic space: A notion To address social media’s corporate/civic hybridity. First Monday, 25(6). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i6.10603
Issue
Volume 25, Number 6 - 1 June 2020
Section
Articles

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.