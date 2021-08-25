 A platform for underclass youth: Hanmai rap videos, social class, and surveillance on Chinese social media

  • Jiaxi Hou University of Tokyo
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i9.10587
Keywords: social media, underclass, user-generated content, platform, Chinese Internet

Abstract

With increasing influence on everyday social interactions and cultural practices, social media platforms do not just represent but also profoundly reproduce various forms of social inequalities. This essay investigates what role social media have played in the emergence of an underclass habitus among Chinese youth. By focusing on the rise and fall of a participatory hanmai culture on Kuaishou, an underclass-centric social media platform in China, the study identifies social media platforms as key actors in restructuring power relations. Chinese social media platforms, particularly Kuaishou, produce contemporary relationships of power by simultaneously incorporating algorithm design, profit-seeking strategies, underclass users’ expressions, and state surveillance. The overall effect is to mediate, regulate and buttress social inequalities in the process of sustaining Chinese class stratification. This analysis necessarily problematizes and debunks the myth of technological neutrality claimed by social media platforms. The result is that Chinese underclass youth (individual and unexpected acts of human agency aside) are routinely subjected to and reproduced through the logic of both capitalist accumulation and state authoritarianism via their participation on these social media platforms.

Author Biography

Jiaxi Hou, University of Tokyo

Doctoral candidate in the Graduate School of Interdisciplinary Information Studies at the University of Tokyo

Published
2021-08-25
How to Cite
Hou, J. (2021).  A platform for underclass youth: Hanmai rap videos, social class, and surveillance on Chinese social media. First Monday, 26(9). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i9.10587
Issue
Volume 26, Number 9 - 6 September 2021
Section
Articles

