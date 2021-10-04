Individual and personality factors that explain selfie behaviors
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v26i10.10553
Keywords:selfies, narcissism, impression management, psychology, extraversion, selfie behaviors, social media
Abstract
Among the artifacts of the increasingly digital and social media-saturated world we live in is the rise and proliferation of selfie phenomenon. This study is designed to provide empirical evidence in support of, and to quantify the effect size of, the personality and individual-level factors frequently mentioned in literature as the drivers of selfie behaviors. Results indicate that all of the variables considered in this study — age, gender, time spent on social media, narcissism, extraversion, and impression management — predict and explain 60 percent of the variance in selfie behaviors. Implications are drawn and future avenues are discussed.
