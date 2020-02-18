A usability evaluation of Web user interface scrolling types

Keywords: Usability, Web interface, scrolling, infinite scrolling, infinite scrolling with pagination

Abstract

This paper details a usability evaluation of scrolling techniques on websites. The scrolling methods evaluated were normal scrolling (with default pagination), infinite scrolling, infinite scrolling with a ‘load more’ button and Infinite Scrolling with ‘pagination’. The four scrolling types were evaluated in the context of tasks that involved either serendipitous type tasks or goal-oriented type tasks. The evaluation was principally about the ‘raw’ performance and participant perceptions. This is because it was felt that the greatest gap in knowledge concerned these aspects. The evaluation was done by means of an experiment and the data collected was statistically analysed. The results were mixed in nature, where no single scrolling method stood out as being the most usable.