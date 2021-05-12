The value of sound: Datafication of the sound industries in the age of surveillance and platform capitalism

Keywords: platforms, music industry, radio, AI speakers, big data, value chain, GAFA

Abstract

The current digital landscape is based on platform capitalism and on the cloud concept in which different services (music platforms, instant messaging services, live music companies, sellers, device companies, music major labels, radio players) try to control music/sound circulation. The new century started with the development of new devices — the iPod, smartphones, AI speakers — and distribution modes (podcasting, streaming) and the emergence of voice interaction to control devices. In this context, this paper develops a value chain defining the diverse key intermediaries in the management, accumulation, distribution, and access to information phases.