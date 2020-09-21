Watching and talking about AIDS: Analog tapes, digital cultures, and strategies for connection

  • Alexandra Juhasz
  • Theodore Kerr Mr Theodore Kerr
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i10.10283
Keywords: HIV/AIDS, Intergenerational, Video

Abstract

This paper is a conversation between activist videomaker Alexandra Juhasz and writer and organizer Theodore (ted) Kerr that explores the contemporary role of AIDS activist videos from the past.. Key to the text are ideas around history, technology, time, and community. Together they discuss and enact intergenerational dialogue, what to do with the imperfection of archives, and strategies for shared looking at the history of HIV through epochs. Their conversation is focused on a community created tape from, Bebashi — Transition to Hope, a Philadelphia non-profit.

“Frank Moore, Digital Divide, 2001 gouache, oil and mixed media on paper 14 3/4 x 24 1/4 inches (36,4 x 61,6 cm) sheet”
Published
2020-09-21
How to Cite
Juhasz, A., & Kerr, T. (2020). Watching and talking about AIDS: Analog tapes, digital cultures, and strategies for connection. First Monday, 25(10). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v25i10.10283
Issue
Volume 25, Number 10 - 5 October 2020
Section
Articles

