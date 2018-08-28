Finding time in a future Internet

In contemporary discourse, technological time is generally articulated as interface speed, human memory, or user attention. Philosophers of technology such as Bernard Stiegler and Paul Virilio, software studies scholars such as Wendy Chun and Alex Galloway, and sociologists such as Barbara Adam and Manuel Castells all suggest that the time of technology is bound with the cultural, political, and economic structure of contemporary society. What these fields leave relatively undertheorized is how technology is built in relation to concepts of time. This paper supplies an answer, derived from interviews and document data regarding a real-time videoconferencing application named Flume, which runs on Named Data Networking (NDN), a NSF-funded Future Internet Architecture (FIA) project that is currently underway.