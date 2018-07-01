Intimate immanence: A conversation between Shaka McGlotten and Katherine Sender
Abstract
Intimate immanence is a transcript of a keynote dialogue between Shaka McGlotten and Katherine Sender at the second Queer Internet Symposium in 2017. Their conversation covers a wide array of issues related to queerness and technology, as well as McGlotten’s recent and forthcoming work.
Full Text:HTML
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v23i7.9257
A Great Cities Initiative of the University of Illinois at Chicago University Library.
© First Monday, 1995-2018. ISSN 1396-0466.