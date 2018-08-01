Social exchange is in the game: Communication and resource flow in a Xbox gaming clan

About The Authors

William T. Howe

University of Oklahoma

United States

Doctoral Student

Department of Communication

William is a doctoral student in the Department of Communication with a focus on organizational communication and a specific interest in high reliability organizations (e.g. police, firefighters). William earned both his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Texas Christian University in communication studies. William has presented seven papers at national conferences and four papers at regional conferences. Last year William received a top paper award for one of these presentations. He was also awarded Master’s Thesis of the Year by the Master’s Division of the National Communication Association. A portion of this thesis was published in the Atlantic Journal of Communication. During his time at TCU he coached both speech and debate events; at the University of Oklahoma he has taught public speaking, principles of communication, small group communication, and graduate teaching assistant training.