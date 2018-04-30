Russian information troops, disinformation, and democracy

This research examines the contemporary landscape relative to information-driven strategies used for global gain by analyzing Russian activities in particular. With Russia functioning as a cause of global democratic disruption, this exploratory project focuses on information-based, computational, and media-related political strategies. The findings provide a way to see patterns over time offering further evidence of ‘hybrid’ warfare identified in recent literature. This work allows readers to connect events in recent years in order to view them together as a strong case of ‘hybrid’ war. These findings also provide scholars, practitioners, and citizens interested in democratic processes around the globe the opportunity to consider the many threats to contemporary political processes, and contributes to ongoing academic conversations about digital political disruptions and warfare. Particularly for readers concerned about political influence via social media and digital security, this study of Russia’s information-related activity as a case of international interference will be of particular interest.