Understanding politics more thoroughly: How highly engaged young citizens use the Internet for civic knowledge integration

Younei Soe

https://www.ils.indiana.edu/people/profile.html?profile_id=150



Indiana University

United States

Dr. Younei Soe is Visiting Lecturer in the Department of Information and Library Science and the Department of Informtics at Indiana University. Her research focuses on understanding how individuals use media and communication technologies to make sense of the political landscape and the broader information environment. She conducts interdisciplinary research in communication and information studies, as well as in social informatics.

Dr. Soe’s recent research projects examine how young citizens understand and learn about public affairs and broad politics using new media technologies, particularly in the U.S. and South Korea. These studies primarily explore the role information technology plays in creating informed citizens, with added focus on the psychology and culture of digital media users. Focused in these areas, she teaches Indiana University graduate courses on Human-Computer Interaction, Informatics of Social Media, and Information Analytics.