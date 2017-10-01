Understanding Yik Yak: Location-based sociability and the communication of place
Abstract
Yik Yak was a location-based social application that allowed users to anonymously create, read, and respond to posts made within a few mile radius. This paper reports on six months of ethnographic work and interviews performed with 18 Yik Yak users. We argue that one of Yik Yak’s primary functions was to communicate about place and to find new ways to connect abstractly with the local social situation. The data detailed in this article contributes to the growing literature on the spatial and social impacts of locative media.
Keywords
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.5210/fm.v22i10.7442
