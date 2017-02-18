Antecedents and consequences of cyberloafing: Evidence from the Malaysian ICT industry

Cyberloafing poses a serious threat to organizations. Seeking a comprehensive understanding of cyberloafing, this paper tested a model of antecedents and consequences of cyberloafing. A total of 301 ICT employees data were collected and analysed with variance-based structural equation modelling (Smart-PLS). The model revealed that perceived favourable consequences, affect and social factors were significant factors for intention to cyberloaf while private demands were not significant. Furthermore, intention, habit, and perceived favourable facilitating conditions were significant factors for actual cyberloafing behaviour. In regards to consequences of cyberloafing, it was found that cyberloafing has a significant relationship with job stress but not with work performance. The study discusses these findings and concludes with the limitations and future recommendations.