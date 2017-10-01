The co-production of gender and ICT: Gender stereotypes in schools

Information and communication technologies (ICT) are increasingly pervasive and embedded in everyday objects, significantly constituting social identities. In particular, ICT continues to be highly gendered in all socioeconomic and educational backgrounds, a source of significant social inequality in enduring ways. This paper reports on an ongoing research project entitled ‘Gender@ICT’ which explores the interrelations of gender and technologies in an educational context. Results from this research demonstrate that gendered identities of young individuals have an effect on future educational and career choices, particularly in relation to science and technology. This project aims to improve an understanding of the co-production of gender and technologies, advancing ways to promote gender equity.